Loyd Kock
Loyd Kock

Sioux Falls - Loyd L. Kock, 87, of Sioux Falls died December 17, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Colton Cemetery, Colton, South Dakota.

Loyd was born October 24, 1932 in Canistota to parents Henry and Minnie (Johnke) Kock. He grew up in Colton. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his children, Tom Kock, Tim (Gloria) Kock, Bob Kock, Ron (Mary) Kock, Jackie Lane, Carol (Doug) Wiley, Jerome Kock and Julie Warren, eighteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Sokolik, daughter in law, Bonnie Kock, and granddaughter, Jessica Blum; brothers, Melvin, Walt, Loren (his Twin), Donald "Pat", and Vernon; sisters, Viola, Delores and Clara.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
