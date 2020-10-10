1/1
Lt. Colonel Terry (Ret.) Youngworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lt.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Terry Youngworth

Sioux Falls - Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Terry Youngworth passed peacefully.

He graduated from Vermillion High School and received degrees from University of South Dakota, University of Oklahoma, and University of Great Falls.

He retired from a successful career in the Air Force and worked with the city of Great Falls in Montana.

He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Sandra and Kara, granddaughter Anna, mother Neats, his brother Grant (Carla, Nick, Kristin), step sister Jo (Larry, Scott, Sue), sister-in-law Donna, nephew Keith (Debbie) and niece Laurie (Dave.)

He was preceded in death by his father Leonard, father-in-law Garlin, mother-in-law Evelyn, sister-in-law Marilyn, brothers-in-laws Chris, Darrell and Kirk, and niece Kris.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sioux Falls Veterans Adaptive Sports Program.

Terry will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved