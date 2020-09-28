1/1
Lucile Joan Aschoff
Lucile Joan Aschoff

Sioux Falls - Lucile Joan Aschoff, a devoted wife, mother and lover of literature, music, and art, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was 88. She was born on September 20, 1932, in Sioux Falls to Hans and Mable Nelsen. She married Francis Henry "Dick" Aschoff. He was her best friend and beloved husband for 42 years.

Lucile was preceded in death by her husband: Dick; and three brothers: Darrell, Robert, and Warren Nelsen. Survivors include a sister: Shirley; four daughters: Susan Aschoff, Washington, DC, Paula Boehmer, Theresa (Larry) Plucker, both of Sioux Falls, SD, and Amy (Mark) Stoefen, Indian Rocks, FL; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Meals on Wheels, Senior Companion/Active Generation or the Salvation Army.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 9:30 AM at St. Mary Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
I was one of Lucille last companions from Right At Home. I will remember her as a very caring person, humorous, and had a very deep love for her family. She loved having her daughter's letters read to her and we loved visiting with each other. Each of you is so fortunate to have had her in your lives.


Rollys Kahl
Friend
