Lucile Joan Aschoff
Sioux Falls - Lucile Joan Aschoff, a devoted wife, mother and lover of literature, music, and art, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was 88. She was born on September 20, 1932, in Sioux Falls to Hans and Mable Nelsen. She married Francis Henry "Dick" Aschoff. He was her best friend and beloved husband for 42 years.
Lucile was preceded in death by her husband: Dick; and three brothers: Darrell, Robert, and Warren Nelsen. Survivors include a sister: Shirley; four daughters: Susan Aschoff, Washington, DC, Paula Boehmer, Theresa (Larry) Plucker, both of Sioux Falls, SD, and Amy (Mark) Stoefen, Indian Rocks, FL; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Meals on Wheels, Senior Companion/Active Generation or the Salvation Army.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 9:30 AM at St. Mary Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.