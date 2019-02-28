|
|
Lucille A. Werner
Sioux Falls - Lucille A. Werner, 87, died Sunday February 24, 2019 in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present is 5-7 PM Friday March 1st at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service will begin at 7 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Lucille was born January 25, 1932 on a farm near Elkton, SD. She attended grade school and graduated from Elkton High School. In 1951 she moved to Sioux Falls and began working at the American Optical Company. She married William Walter Werner on April 10, 1951.
Lucille raised her nine children, returning to work in retail in 1969. She worked for several stores including Montgomery Ward, House of Large Sizes, Greenberg's Jewelry, Kohl's and lastly Younkers. She retired from Younkers in October of 2017.
During the early years of raising their children, Lucille was a member of Christ the King Church and the Altar Society. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Lucille was most currently a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and was a big supporter of the Catholic Schools. She loved to shop and was fond of flowers and birds, especially cardinals.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Duane) Stauss, Sioux Falls, SD, Michael (Darla) Werner, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathleen LeMair, Minneapolis, MN, Diane Forrester, Martinez, GA, Robert Werner, Sioux Falls, SD, Debra Johnson (Jack Waugh), Boise, ID, Larry (Denise) Werner, Sioux Falls, SD, Joseph (Melissa) Werner, Rapid City, SD, Mary Jo (Christopher) Burkman, Brandon, SD; 17 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Rose Marie (Jake) Pick, LeMars, IA.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill, on May 28, 2009; a grandson, Brandon Johnson; three siblings, Mary Josephine Peters, Theresa Cero, and Raymond Howell; and two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Johnson and Robert Forrester.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019