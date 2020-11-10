Lucille Alvina "Lu" Dwyer



Sioux Falls - Lucille Alvina Peterson Dwyer passed away peacefully in Sioux Falls on Monday, November 9, 2020 with family at her side.



Lu was born on the "Hill Farm" northwest of Wakonda, South Dakota on August 7, 1923, the second child to Bert and Inga Anderson Peterson. She attended and graduated Wakonda Public School and in 1941 married Gene Dwyer, also a Wakonda native.



Following Gene's service in the Army Air Corps during WWII, Gene and Lu moved to Sioux Falls in 1946 and raised three children in the "little house on Summit Avenue." That was also home to many relatives, shirt-tail relatives, friends, and friends of friends.



Lucille was a homemaker, a carpenter, a plumber, a baker, and a beautiful seamstress. She loved her family...immediate and extended...and cared for them until they took care of her!



Lucille is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Peter) Stavrianos, Myersville, Maryland, and Cindy Dwyer, Sioux Falls. Grandchildren Cindy Stavrianos (Joe Gardner), Spokane, Washington; Michael Stavrianos (Zoya Gleizer), Potomac, Maryland; Christopher Stavrianos (Jennifer), San Diego, California; Patrick (Tabitha) Dwyer; Ryan Dwyer; Kathleen (Jon Brudvig), all of Sioux Falls; great granchildren Chloe and Jacob Stavrianos, Potomac, Maryland; Athena, Nikolas and Eleni Stavrianos, San Diego, California: Alexis and Johnessa Dwyer, Julian and Emerson Brudvig, all of Sioux Falls; one great-great grandson, Thomas Dwyer, Sioux Falls; one brother, Kenneth (Ilene) Peterson, Wakonda; sister in law's Jean Peterson (Dale), Wakonda; Audrey (Bernell) Peterson, Yankton, South Dakota and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.



Lu was preceded in death by her husband of 79 years, Gene Dwyer; son Tom (Jeri) Dwyer; her parents Herbert R. and Inga Anderson Peterson; brothers Milo, Dale and Bernell Peterson; sister Darlene Sabag and daughter-in-law Karen Dwyer.



Public visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD. Family burial services will be graveside at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at Union Cemetery near Wakonda, SD. To protect against Covid 19, all attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will occur at a later, safer date. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be directed to Ava's Hospice Program or the Wakonda United Methodist Church.









