Lucille C. Syltie
Sioux Falls, SD - Lucille C. Syltie, 97, of Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Canby, MN passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sanford/USD Medical Center.
Funeral Service will be at 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 28, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street with the family present from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Wednesday to greet friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 29, at Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN.
She is survived by her daughter, Velda (Gary) Gregerson, Sioux Falls, SD; grandson, Neal Gregerson (Celestine Shih), St. Paul, MN; and some special other relatives.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019