Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Sioux Falls - Lucille Kascoutas, 101, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.

Lucille M. Oppold was born December 6, 1918 to Fred and Marie (Gaddis) Oppold on a farm South of Sioux Falls.

On November 28, 1940 she was united in marriage with Ted Kascoutas in Sioux Falls, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; sons, Tom and Bob; her sisters, Dorothy Fischenich, Marcella Weis and Betty Schaeffer; and a brother, James Oppold.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Kascoutas; her daughter, Kathryn (David) Centra; a daughter-in-law, Judy Kascoutas; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Private interment will be at a later date.

Lucille's wishes were to have memorials directed to Southeastern Behavioral Healthcare Education and Integration Services.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
