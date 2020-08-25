Lucille Rembold



Miller - Lucille B. Rembold, 96, of Miller, SD formerly of Freeman, SD died Monday, August 24 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller. Visitation will be from 12-1pm on Thursday Aug. 27th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Freeman with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 pm.



Lucille was born on June 24, 1924 in Wilbur, NE to Glen and Amelia Garrison. She was an only child and spent her childhood in various Nebraska towns.



On September 21, 1939 Lucille married Gideon Rembold in Rock Rapids, IA. They lived in Minnesota and Scotland, SD before moving to Howard, SD where Gideon and Lucille owned and operated a poultry house and dry-cleaning business. Lucille also worked at the Miner County Courthouse in the Register of Deeds office.



In 1963 Gideon and Lucille moved to Freeman where they operated the Ben Franklin store for over 25 years. After moving to Freeman, they also built R&S Village apartment houses in both Freeman and Scotland.



Lucille was a devoted wife, taking great care of Gideon in their home for the last 15 years of his life after he had multiple strokes. She was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed laughing and making others laugh. She was a patriotic American and was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary.



Survivors include daughter, Sherry (Jim) Smith of Vermillion, SD; son Ron (Karon) Rembold of Miller, SD; Five grandchildren, Rick Smith, Nikki (Dave) Stammer, Chad (Sherry) Rembold, Carmen (Brett) Smith, Kecia (Joe) Beranek; Seven great-grandchildren, Sharrie Stammer, Kayla Stammer, Gideon Rembold, Peter Rembold, Talia Rembold, Lincoln Beranek and Miles Beranek.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.









