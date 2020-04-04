|
Lucy J. Rohrbach
Sioux Falls - Lucy J. Rohrbach, 83, passed away Fri., Apr. 3, 2020. Private family service will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, Apr. 7. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Survivors include her husband, Harlan; 2 children, Julie (Mike) Twedt, Sioux Falls, Randy (Shar) Petit, Gardner, KS; 3 stepchildren, Keith Rohrbach, Kevin (Christy) Rohrbach and Kim (Dale) Kraft, all of Aberdeen; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a step-sister, Judy (Larry) Sherman, Sioux Falls.
Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020