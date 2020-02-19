Services
Sioux Falls - Luella Buehner, age 94 of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village Chapel from 4:30-6:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Oliver Buehner of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Lon (Sandy) Buehner of Rapid City, SD, Mark (June) Buehner of Brandon, SD, Kevin (Jackie) Buehner of Aurora, CO, Dan (Deb) Buehner of Sioux Falls, SD, Jana (Rich) Keller of Sioux Falls, SD; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Elroy Huber; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Luella was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Leola Dannenbring; brother, Erwin Huber; special niece, Joyce Dannenbring.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
