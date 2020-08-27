Luella Lacey
Sioux Falls, SD - We lost a VIP on Aug 27th, 2020. Luella Jane Lacey was born March 28th, 1942 to Albert and Alma Haugan. Luella was the youngest of 8 (Myrtle, Clifford, Herbert, Norman, Raymond, Vernon, Gilbert, & Luella) born to the couple who resided in Sioux Falls. Married in 1960, the year marked the start of an epic love story filled with love and devotion most don't see in their lifetime.
During the next 20 years, Frank and Luella's love culminated and five children were born (Troy, Brent, Eric, Tait, & Leigh). Luella had 3 jobs over the years as a bank teller, business partner with Frank, and mom. Luella retired from day-to-day responsibilities in the family business in 2004. She excelled at most everything she took on, but her role as mother transcended all others. With 5 children, she was always lending assistance and advice to help her kids navigate their way out of often self-inflicted messes. Somehow, she always seemed to pull this off with a good balance of love, support, and "what the hell were you thinking?" to ensure the kids got through their messes but also learned a lesson.
Luella was very proud of her Norwegian ancestry as her father Albert was a first-generation immigrant. Thankfully Albert had a last-minute change of plans and didn't get on the Titanic for which he had a ticket; otherwise, we wouldn't be writing this now. Wanting to experience the country's culture and remember her family's history, Luella made multiple trips to Norway with her siblings and children to visit extended family and the farm her father grew up on. In addition to spending time in Norway, Luella was an avid traveler who relished the countless journeys with Frank to explore other parts of the world. Most trips were also accompanied by friends or family and provided some great stories that were eagerly shared.
Luella had a passion for fun and life that was contagious to all around her. While being a very private person, she really shined when she was surrounded by close friends and family.
Luella had a zealousness for cooking and teaching others her "secret recipes and tricks of the trade". The family has fond memories of Christmas morning which was filled with the fragrant smell of all the traditional fixings and entrees that the family treasured and looked forward to every year. Luella also relished birdwatching, gardening/canning, and the word jumble in the daily newspaper.
In later years, Luella & Frank enjoyed frequent getaways to Deadwood as Luella loved the slot machines. There are many fond memories of Luella and her sister-in-law, Iola, taking up entire sections of slot machines and being very focused on coming out ahead. Luella & Frank escaped the frigid SD winters by enjoying the sunshine along the water of Lake Havasu next to the London Bridge. Their winter getaway house was filled with bedrooms to welcome guests to share in the sunshine and partake in a visit to the casino.
Luella is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and sons, Troy & Brent. Luella is survived by her husband Frank and children Eric (Liz), Tait (Jenn), & Leigh Paweltzki (Brian). Grandchildren are Laura (Josh), Ali, Drew (Rebecca), Grant (Jamie), Paige (Zach), Parker, Colter, Kylie, Bailey, Lexi, Madi, Channing, & Nick. Great-grandchildren are Olivia, Graham, Sloane, & Beckham.
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend, wife, mom, and grandmother, but recognize that she was ready to move on and see Troy & Brent again. To honor Luella, we are hosting an intimate gathering of family and her close friends on Saturday Aug 29th @ 2PM. The celebration of life will be held at 26049 451st Ave. in Canistota. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that donations/memorials be directed to the Wildwood Cemetery c/o Kinzley Funeral Home PO Box 368, Salem, SD 57058. www.kinzleyfh.com