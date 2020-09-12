LuEtta Jucht



Emery, SD - LuEtta Jucht, 89, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Emery. Burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery in Emery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.



LuEtta Mae Jucht was born on June 3, 1931 to Adam and Allina (Kost) Fauth in rural Emery, SD. She attended Country School until the 8th grade and then graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1949.



In November of 1949, LuEtta was united in marriage to Rolland Jucht. She farmed with Rolland until his death. LuEtta moved to Emery in 1992 where she began a new career, she loved working in the school kitchen. A highlight for her was being selected as Grand Marshall for the Emery Parade in 1997.



One of LuEtta's favorite hobbies was sharing her love of baking with her family and friends, especially her kuchen.



LuEtta is survived by her 4 children, Joyce (Gary) Carlson of Brookings, SD, Jerome (Audrey) Jucht of Sioux Falls, SD, Teresa Cooper of Marietta, GA; and Nancy (Mike) Ryan of Lincoln, NE, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis (Zelda) Fauth of Whittier, CA; sister-in-law, Millie Healy of Cambridge, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.



LuEtta is preceded in death by her husband, Rolland; brother, Bennie Fauth; and sister, Eunice Guenthner.









