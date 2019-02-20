|
Luetta Tausch
Canton, SD - Luetta M. Tausch, age 94, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. She will be buried next to her husband in San Antonio, TX. No local services will be held.
Luetta was born on September 23, 1924 in Union County, SD to Herman and Martha (Fischer) Sperlich. She graduated from West Brooklyn, IL High School in 1942. She later attended Business College in San Angelo, TX. She was a Med Tech in the Women's Army Corp. from 1945 - 1946. She was happily married to Albert Tausch for 35 years until his death in 1996. He was a very special person and she was so grateful for that.
Luetta worked as an office manager and enjoyed crafts, reading, and cake decorating. She loved all the animals of the world who have given so much to our lives. Luetta moved from San Antonio, TX to Canton, SD in April 2002 to be near her loving family.
She is survived by her nieces, Shirley Temple, Gloria (Tom) Wellman, and Deb (Tom Rager) Simunek and their families. In lieu of flowers, she requests memorials be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society or the Sioux Falls Animal Welfare League. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 20, 2019