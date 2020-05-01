Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Luke Timmer
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Luke Timmer Obituary
Luke Timmer

Sioux Falls - Luke Ryan Timmer, age 18, was called to heaven on Thursday, April 30th, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, in order to keep everyone safe. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Cindy and Charlie Timmer of Sioux Falls; his sister, Maggie Timmer, Sioux Falls; his sister, Becca (Dan) Erikson and his niece Adeline and nephews Stetson and Porter, Sioux Falls. Also grieving his loss are his maternal grandparents Mardell and Jerry Klockman, Sioux Falls; his paternal grandparents Ron and Sondra Timmer, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.

We would also like to say a special thank you to all medical staff at LifeScape, who became like a part of the family, for all their love and support to Luke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LifeScape Fisher Coon Unit. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020
