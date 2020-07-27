Luther Lee Hoefert



Mesa, AZ - All around wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and man, Luther Lee Hoefert, 75, passed away on July 20, 2020 in Mesa, AZ after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Lou enjoyed regaling us with stories of growing up around family and friends in Sioux Falls as well his time in the Army in Germany in the early 60's. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Black, on September 4, 1965 and they made their way to Auburn, WA to start a family. He spent many years in real estate, but his true passion was his family. (Children: John, Jennifer, Heather, along with their spouses and six grandchildren.) Whether volunteering at Holy Family Catholic Church, coaching soccer, or opening his home and heart to anyone in need, he truly understood the importance of giving back. While we are deeply saddened and "Louie" will be sorely missed, we take comfort in our faith and can't even begin to imagine the awesome reunion between our mom and dad. We also know that in this incredibly painful and challenging time for our world it simply isn't possible to gather. Please save those wonderful thoughts and stories for another time; in the meantime, to honor him, please find a way to "give something back" to someone in your community. Check ya later!









