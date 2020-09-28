Luverne LangerockMarion, SD - Luverne Langerock, 89 of Marion, passed away on September 25, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Private Family Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe. Visitation with no family present will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the church. Due to Covid-19 the family request that guests wear a mask and practice social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Luverne's life. The family invites the public to listen to the funeral service on Thursday locally in Monroe on 87.9 FM radio. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Grateful for having shared his life are his 3 daughters, Diana Langerock, Orlando, FL, Valarie Beckstrand, Marion, and Susan Schuldt, Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Beckstrand, Mike (Kelsey) Beckstrand, Jenna (Collin) DeWitt, and Jessica (Andy) Powell; and 3 great grandchildren, Kinley, Jeb and Beckham. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Luverne, Po Box 244, Marion, SD 57043.