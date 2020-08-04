1/1
Lya Rosenstein
Lya Rosenstein

Sioux Falls - Lya Rosenstein, 95, of Phoenix, Arizona died Saturday February 29th at Constant Care group home in Phoenix.

Lya was born on April 10,1924 in Varna, Bulgaria. Her family moved to Istanbul, Turkey in 1941 where she met the love of her life, David Rosenstein. She attended a designing school in France until she left for the US to join David in 1949. They were married in August of 1949 in Adrian, Michigan. After that they resided in St.Paul, Minnesota until 1952 when David became a founding father of the Spitznagel Partners. Lya became a French teacher at All Saints School from 1960-1974 where she was loved by her students and the staff. She had been a past president of Sisterhood and Hadassah, past president and member for the Arts Center auxiliary and past member and past member of the League of Woman Voters.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children Edie Julik and her husband Michael of Taylor's Falls, MN, Dorothy Danielson of Omaha NE, Leo Rosenstein and his wife Ann of Burnsville, MN and Laurie Clark and her husband Jim of Phoenix AZ. Nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one brother Max Rosenstein of Vancouver, WA and seven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David, her son-in-law Ricky Danielson, her sister-in-law Jean Rosenstein and her parents.

A special thank you goes out to Matt and Jamie Kimmel and all the caregivers at Constant Care whom so compassionately gave happiness to our mothers last years of her life.

Memorial services will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue and live-streamed.

Please direct memorials to: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
