Lydia R. Vossen
Sioux Falls - Lydia R. Vossen, 74, died Thur., May 28, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Wed., June 3 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her husband, Gene; 3 siblings, Frank (Elaine) Marsh, Grimes, IA, Melvin (special friend, Jodi) Marsh and JoAnn (Rodney) Whitmire, both of Dallas Center IA; 2 brothers-in-law, Don Vossen, Plymouth, MN, Gary (Kathy) Vossen, Willmar, MN; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerome) Cherry, Bayport, MN, Char (Dave) Helmuth, Atwater, MN; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.