Lydia R. Vossen
Sioux Falls - Lydia R. Vossen, 74, died Thur., May 28, 2020. Her funeral service will be 2 PM Wed., June 3 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include her husband, Gene; 3 siblings, Frank (Elaine) Marsh, Grimes, IA, Melvin (special friend, Jodi) Marsh and JoAnn (Rodney) Whitmire, both of Dallas Center IA; 2 brothers-in-law, Don Vossen, Plymouth, MN, Gary (Kathy) Vossen, Willmar, MN; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerome) Cherry, Bayport, MN, Char (Dave) Helmuth, Atwater, MN; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
