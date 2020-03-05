|
Lyle Burrell Jr.
Sioux Falls - Lyle Burrell Jr. age 85, passed away Thursday March 5, 2020. Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday March 8, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6400 W. 41st St. A memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, March 9, at Peace Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Ramona; his children, Sharon (Gordon) Croft, Bill (Gayle) Burrell, and Craig (Paulette) Burrell, all of Sioux Falls, SD; his 8 grandchildren, Chris, Bethany, Mandy, Stephanie, Matt, Jason, Cassidy and Caitlin; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents and sister Bonnie, preceded him in death.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020