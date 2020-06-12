Lyle C. Boysen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle C. Boysen

Sioux Falls - Lyle Boysen, 89, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Ava's House.

Memorial service will be 10:30 am Monday, June 15 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Miller Southside Chapel YouTube channel by clicking the link; https://youtu.be/F-4EJwE7M9s

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, June 14, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel.

Lyle was born September 11, 1930 in Arlington, South Dakota to Danish immigrant parents, Boye and Christine Boysen, the youngest of five children. Lyle lived in Madison before moving to Sioux Falls where he attended Irving and Emerson grade school and graduated from Washington High School in 1948.

In 1949, Lyle joined the US Marine Corps and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the war, Lyle married Marlene Shelton on September 2, 1955. They had 3 sons, Craig, Eric and Reed.

Lyle worked for Dakota Iron Store, a wholesale distributor of farm equipment and automotive parts and supplies. Lyle served in management and sales for 17 years. He also worked for True Value Hardware and later for 16 years with the Ace Hardware Corporation developing Ace retail hardware stores in South Dakota and surrounding states.

Lyle married Sharon Bertram on December 24, 1994. Lyle owned lake cabins throughout his life on Lake Madison, Okoboji and the last 15 years on Lake Hendricks. His joy was entertaining family and friends and especially his grandchildren at the Lake.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Boysen, sons: Craig (Kim) Boysen, Buffalo MN, Eric (Teresa) Boysen, Sioux Falls, Reed (Kim) Boysen, Sioux Falls, stepdaughter, Stephanie (Tom) Jakubik, Woodbury, MN and stepson, Matt (Joselyn) Bertram, San Diego, CA. Nine grandchildren, Katie (Rhett), Todd (Courtney), Daniel (Sarah), Garrett (Emily), Lucas (Karissa), Andrew, Elizabeth, Emily and Dane. Four great grandchildren, Emma, Ty, Logan and Riley. And many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death, wife, Marlene, parents, Boye and Christine Boysen, brothers, Robert and Clyde and sisters, Donna and Tootie.

Memorials may given to Feeding South Dakota.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Memorial service
10:30 AM
https://youtu.be/F-4EJwE7M9s
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved