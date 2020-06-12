Lyle C. Boysen
Sioux Falls - Lyle Boysen, 89, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Ava's House.
Memorial service will be 10:30 am Monday, June 15 at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Miller Southside Chapel YouTube channel by clicking the link; https://youtu.be/F-4EJwE7M9s
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, June 14, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel.
Lyle was born September 11, 1930 in Arlington, South Dakota to Danish immigrant parents, Boye and Christine Boysen, the youngest of five children. Lyle lived in Madison before moving to Sioux Falls where he attended Irving and Emerson grade school and graduated from Washington High School in 1948.
In 1949, Lyle joined the US Marine Corps and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the war, Lyle married Marlene Shelton on September 2, 1955. They had 3 sons, Craig, Eric and Reed.
Lyle worked for Dakota Iron Store, a wholesale distributor of farm equipment and automotive parts and supplies. Lyle served in management and sales for 17 years. He also worked for True Value Hardware and later for 16 years with the Ace Hardware Corporation developing Ace retail hardware stores in South Dakota and surrounding states.
Lyle married Sharon Bertram on December 24, 1994. Lyle owned lake cabins throughout his life on Lake Madison, Okoboji and the last 15 years on Lake Hendricks. His joy was entertaining family and friends and especially his grandchildren at the Lake.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Boysen, sons: Craig (Kim) Boysen, Buffalo MN, Eric (Teresa) Boysen, Sioux Falls, Reed (Kim) Boysen, Sioux Falls, stepdaughter, Stephanie (Tom) Jakubik, Woodbury, MN and stepson, Matt (Joselyn) Bertram, San Diego, CA. Nine grandchildren, Katie (Rhett), Todd (Courtney), Daniel (Sarah), Garrett (Emily), Lucas (Karissa), Andrew, Elizabeth, Emily and Dane. Four great grandchildren, Emma, Ty, Logan and Riley. And many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death, wife, Marlene, parents, Boye and Christine Boysen, brothers, Robert and Clyde and sisters, Donna and Tootie.
Memorials may given to Feeding South Dakota.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.