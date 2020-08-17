Lyle Christensen

Lyle ChristensenLennox - Lyle E. Christensen, 81 died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Left with his memory are his wife Dona of 62 years and 2 sons, Jeff, Lennox, SD and Jay, Myrtle Beach, SC.Please honor the family's wishes keeping them and yourself safe from the Covid Virus with no home visits.A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Our Saviors West Cemetery, Menno, SD.