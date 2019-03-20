|
Lyle DeKramer
Canistota - Lyle Martin DeKramer, age 95 of Sioux Falls and rural Canistota, South Dakota passed away on March 18th 2019. Funeral services will begin at 2pm on Friday March 22nd at the United Church of Canistota. Visitation with family present will be at the Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem on Thursday evening, March 21st from 5-7pm.
Lyle DeKramer was born December 31, 1923, to Martin and Inez (Halgerson) DeKramer in Canistota. He grew up on the farm with two brothers and two sisters north of Canistota. While attending high school as a junior, Lyle was the first student selected by the Canistota American Legion Post 162 in 1940 to attend Boys State in Aberdeen. He graduated from high school in the class of 1941.
Lyle met Jean Marie Sallander from Omaha, NE while she was attending Sioux Falls College for an elementary education degree. They were married in Omaha, NE on August 26th, 1951 which was Jean's birthday. They started married life together in rural Canistota where Lyle continued farming and raising livestock, built a new home on the farm, and raised three boys Van Alan, Larry Paul, and Marty Bruce. Lyle retired on the farm and remained active with the farm spending over 92 years there before moving to Sioux Falls with his wife Jean.
Lyle lived soft spoken but with strength in his convictions. He instilled the importance of family, doing the right thing, and treating people with respect. As a husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa, the love Lyle showed to his family was equaled with the love they shared for him. Farming and raising livestock was Lyle's lifelong profession and passion, but he also had a special interest in aviation and the weather. As a young man he took local flying lessons. He looked forward to the flights when traveling to see his families living in Salt Lake City and Denver and the vacations with them. He enjoyed attending airshows and watching airplanes and helicopters pass over the farm. As with most farmers, he paid close attention to the weather patterns and was quite successful in predicting which way the storm was traveling and who would get the most rain.
Lyle was a devoted member of the United Church of Canistota. He served within the church in numerous capacities such as trustee, elder, usher, and was treasurer for over 40 years. He was a charter member and supported the Canistota Specials 4H club, a Canistota township board member, along with other farming and community activities.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons Larry (Anita) DeKramer and Marty (Kathy) DeKramer, daughter in law Karen (Ortman) DeKramer; six grandchildren: Kyle, Alec, Sean, Holli, Lindsay, Nicolas "Nic", and 8 great grandchildren: Liam, Lyric, Madeline, Olivia, Emma, Taylor, Camden and Coen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Inez, his two brothers, Ray and Dale DeKramer, his two sisters, Lois Youells and Joy Parry, and his oldest son, Van DeKramer.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 20, 2019