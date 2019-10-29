|
Lyle E. Fogelman
Lyle E. Fogelman passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Bloomington, MN.
Family will receive friends and host a luncheon at 11am, Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at St Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Dr. Victoria MN. Funeral mass will follow at 12:30.
Lyle, son of Amos and Alice (Dannen) Fogelman was born in Parker, SD, on September 6, 1931. He was raised on a farm in the rural Parker area by his mother and step-father, Carsten "Shorty" Knudsen. Lyle was activated into active duty through the South Dakota Air National Guard in 1951. After his active duty, Lyle returned to South Dakota to marry his high school sweetheart, V. Joann Shaeffer on August 25, 1952.
Lyle was employed at John Morrel in Sioux Falls, SD, at Iowa Beef Processors (IBP) near Sioux City, IA and K-Products, Inc. in Orange City, IA. and consulted at Groschopp, Inc in Sioux Center, IA. He retired full-time in early 2011. Lyle and JoAnn moved to the Minneapolis/St Paul area in 2013 to be closer to their daughters and their families.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, JoAnn, four daughters and spouses Kathie and Stacy Christensen, Connie and Jim Schroeder, Jill and Ed Carlson, Jodi and Bryan Olson, all who reside in the Minneapolis/St Paul area, plus ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Lyle is also survived by three sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, two brothers and two grandsons.
Condolences can be sent to JoAnn and family c/o Connie Schroeder, 19 Norman Ridge Dr, Bloomington, MN 55437. Any gifts received will be used to continue to supply bird seed at his recent residence, Wealshire of Bloomington.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019