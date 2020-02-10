Services
Lyle Joseph Christensen

Lyle Joseph Christensen Obituary
Lyle Joseph Christensen

Crosby - Lyle Joseph Christensen, age 65 of Crosby formerly of Sioux Falls, SD died on January 28, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center. He was born on August 8, 1954 in Sioux Falls, SD to Harry and Theresa (Siemonsma) Christensen.

Lyle is survived by one brother, Roger (Olivia) Christensen of Deerwood; two sisters, Marilyn (Gordon) Griffith of Lake St. Louis, MO and Linda Christensen of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother Loren Christensen.

A memorial mass is being planned for spring. Burial will be at Saint George Cemetery in Hartford, SD. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
