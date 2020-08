Or Copy this URL to Share

Lyle Joseph Christensen



Crosby - Lyle Joseph Christensen, age 65 of Crosby, MN, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD died on January 28, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center.



A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 10:30 am at Saint George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. Burial will be at Saint George Cemetery in Hartford, SD.









