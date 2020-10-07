Lyle MyranBrandon - Lyle Melvin Myran, age 77, of Brandon, formerly of Baltic, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bethany Meadows after a struggle with Alzheimers.A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4:00 PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Masked are requested.Lyle was born on November 26, 1942 in Alpena, South Dakota to Melvin and Ida (Johnson) Myran. After they moved to Baltic, Lyle graduated from Baltic High School and then joined the South Dakota Air Guard. During that time, he worked in the John Morrell's Print Shop, Wilson Freight Office and finally at IBM for thirty years. He then retired and after getting bored he worked part time for AAA Travel for 15 years.Throughout his life, Lyle was known to all as the kindest and most gentle man they had ever met. He was always willing to help everyone in need. He was a member of the Baltic Fire Department for many years and served as Fire Chief from 1979 to 1980. Lyle took up golf in his 40's and loved going every chance he could. He also loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, playing cards, bird watching and playing jokes on everyone! He was quite a "Stinker". But everyone loved him despite his pranks.Survivors include his wife, Shannon; sons, Mark Myran and Corey (Anabelle) Myran; stepson, Darren (Stacy Jassek) Shatter; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Scheerhoorn; and stepdaughter, Jada (Ted) McCann. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, many extended family members, and an endless list of good friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marilyn Hanson, LuJean "Tooie" Steiner, Julaine "Julie" Hammer, and brother, Percy Myran.