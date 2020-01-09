Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Lynda Wuebben

Lynda Wuebben Obituary
Lynda Wuebben

Sioux Falls - Lynda L. Wuebben age 72 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 in Canton, SD.

Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 pm with a scripture service and Rosary, at 4:00 pm Sunday January 12, at Miller Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Fran, Canton, SD; her son Shane (Yannick Laroche) Wuebben, Sioux Falls, SD; a grandson Nick (Katie) Wuebben, Gayville, SD; 3 great grandchildren Khloe, Avery, and Elliana; her siblings, Sharon (John) Steffen-Baker, Olathe, KS, Tarry Turner, Colfax, WI, and Charles (Edwena) Turner Jr. Yankton, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
