|
|
Lynda Wuebben
Sioux Falls - Lynda L. Wuebben age 72 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 in Canton, SD.
Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 pm with a scripture service and Rosary, at 4:00 pm Sunday January 12, at Miller Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Fran, Canton, SD; her son Shane (Yannick Laroche) Wuebben, Sioux Falls, SD; a grandson Nick (Katie) Wuebben, Gayville, SD; 3 great grandchildren Khloe, Avery, and Elliana; her siblings, Sharon (John) Steffen-Baker, Olathe, KS, Tarry Turner, Colfax, WI, and Charles (Edwena) Turner Jr. Yankton, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020