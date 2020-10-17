Lynette Kampf

Lynette KampfSioux Falls - Lynette M. Kampf passed away on October 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She had just recently celebrated her 100th birthday.Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Wednesday, October 21, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road, Sioux Falls with burial at St. George Catholic Cemetery, Hartford, SD.The family will be present to greet friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 20, with a Wake Service beginning at 6:00 pm at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.Lynette was born October 3, 1920 in Humboldt, South Dakota, to Leo Even and Olive Stephens. Lynette was fortunate enough to have two sisters and five brothers growing up where she went to school in Humboldt as well, graduating in 1938.In 1942 Lynette married the love of her life, Willard Kampf in Humboldt, SD. They were blessed with three children, Sandy, Jackie and Paul. They cherished 47 years of life together until Willard's passing in 1889.They lived on the farm near Hartford for many years. Lynette always had a good business sense. She raised and sold chickens to area families for many years.In the early 1960's she began working for Fantels Department Store. In 1974, they left the farm and moved to Sioux Falls. She later worked at Younkers as a sales clerk, and eventually became department head where she worked for 12 years. After that working for Reierson's Medical Ear for 19 years. Besides work, Lynette enjoyed bowling for many years, also enjoying and keeping up with yard work and crossword puzzles.Lynette is survived by her daughters, Sandra and her husband Robert Hall of Florence, KY and Jacqueline and her husband Bill Boyd of Bonita, CA; sister-in-law, Carol Even of Humboldt, SD; and a brother, Leroy Even of MN.In addition to her husband, Willard, Lynette was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul; brothers, Leo Jr., Jack, Eugene, Donald; and two sisters, Yola Rae and Betty Larsen.