Lynn Innocente De Marco, MD
Leawood - Lynn Innocente De Marco, MD, 85, died February 15, 2019 in Leawood, KS.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206. Visitation from 9:30 to 11 at the church with a lunch following the Mass. Burial at Queen of The Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS.
Lynn was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 4, 1933 to Lynn Peter and Louise De Marco. He graduated from Creighton University in 1955 and Creighton University School of Medicine in 1959. He interned at Harbor General Hospital in Torrance, CA 1959-1960. From 1960-1963 he was in residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, MN. He was in private practice at the Donahoe Clinic, later Central Plains Clinic in Sioux Falls, SD from 1963 until 1977. From 1978 until the present he was Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and on the Staff at Truman Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Dianne Markell De Marco, daughters, Gini Collins, Theresa De Marco, Paula (Fritz) Long, Sons, Romano (Melissa), Lynn (Nick), John (Erika) and 10 Grandchildren, Virginia, Laura, John, Dianne, and Maria Collins, Henry, Walter, and Veronica Long, Oscar and Andrew De Marco. Also surviving are his brothers, Peter and Arvine and sisters, Betty and
Gina De Marco. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina, his brother, Innocente, and his son-in-law Brian Collins.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Cure of Ars Catholic Church or Kansans For Life, PO Box 4448, Overland Park, KS 66204.(Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019