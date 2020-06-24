Lynn MaxfieldSioux Falls, SD - Lynn (Max) Maxfield, 76, went home to Jesus on Friday, June 19, 2020. Max was born and raised in Montana and moved to Sioux Falls in 2000 with his wife Nancy. He was employed by the City of Sioux Falls at the water purification plant and retired in 2011. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family and his little pal Rascal, serving at Celebrate Church, and enjoyed fellowship with his many friends there.He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Mike, his daughter Ginger, and 3 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at Max and Nancy's home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. All of his friends are welcome to come share memories.