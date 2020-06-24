Lynn Maxfield
1944 - 2020
Lynn Maxfield

Sioux Falls, SD - Lynn (Max) Maxfield, 76, went home to Jesus on Friday, June 19, 2020. Max was born and raised in Montana and moved to Sioux Falls in 2000 with his wife Nancy. He was employed by the City of Sioux Falls at the water purification plant and retired in 2011. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family and his little pal Rascal, serving at Celebrate Church, and enjoyed fellowship with his many friends there.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Mike, his daughter Ginger, and 3 grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at Max and Nancy's home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. All of his friends are welcome to come share memories.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Max and Nancy's home
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
I enjoyed working with "Max" at the S.F. Water Plant. What a great guy! My sympathy to his family. He will be missed!
Scott Varns
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Sending hugs to all from the Bruce Family.
Teri Bruce
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
June 23, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about your Dad. It's never easy losing a loved one. I'm sure he knew how much you loved him and is watching over you now.
Leah Roozenboom
Friend
