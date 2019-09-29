Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
M. Joan Moxnes

M. Joan Moxnes Obituary
M. Joan Moxnes

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls- M. Joan Moxnes, 88, died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. A memorial visitation celebrating her life will on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to the Good Samaritan Society Luther Manor Activities Department

Grateful for having shared her life are three children, Sharon (Mark) Olson of Jamestown, ND, Gary (Michele) Moxnes of Sioux Falls, SD, and Debra Moxnes of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren: Mindy (Erik) Bowar, Matthew (Angela Martell) Shade, John (Emily) Olson, Eric (Jessica) Olson, Michael (Stefanie) Moxnes and Ethan (fiancé, Kayla Hanson) Moxnes; 6 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Samuel & Molly Bowar and Maxwell, Anders & Mila Olson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, We love you gaga!

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Margaret Irene Uhley; her husband, Merle Moxnes; infant grandson, Michael Olson; 3 brothers: J.D. Uhley, Charles (Maureen) Uhley and David (Donna) Uhley; and one sister Doreen "Duby" (Cletus) O'Dea. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
