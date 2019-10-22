Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Lorraine Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Lorraine Pierce Obituary
M. Lorraine Pierce

Sioux Falls - Margaret Lorraine Pierce, 98, died October 18, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls with family by her side.

Lorraine was born in Luverne, MN on December 27, 1920, to Clarence Victor and Winona Marie (Horrell) Wathen. She was married to Vernon Ray Pierce at Camp Barkley, Abilene TX, July 17, 1943.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Victor and Winona Marie (Horrell) Wathen; husband, Vernon Ray Pierce; siblings, Mary (LeRoy) Kempenich, Thelma (Bud) Westebur, Cecil (Sue) Wathen and Pat (Doug) Dysthe; grandchild, Marti Pierce; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Pehnke and Cameron Van Wagner.

She is survived by her children: Robert (Debbi) Pierce, Galveston, TX, Marla (Maury) Richard, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathleen Piercemogen, Sioux Falls, SD, Roger (Sandi) Pierce, Flower Mound, TX, Roland (Mary) Pierce, Madison, SD, Rodney (Mary) Pierce, Sioux Falls, SD, Marleen (Brad) Brown, Sioux Falls, SD, Rory (Dee) Pierce, Wheatridge, CO, Jacqueline (Kevin) Humke, Sioux Falls, SD; siblings: Bernadine (Morris) Van Hoecke, Pipestone, MN, Rita (Bob) Paulsen, Pipestone, MN, Howard (Judy) Wathen, Janesville, WI; former daughter-in-law: Sandy (Rose) Pierce; 30 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren (2 additional in the Spring), and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 4:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 PM followed by the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by interment at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to fighting cancer of any kind, Church of St. Mary, Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools (teacher's wages and scholarship funds for needy families), and to the offering of Mass for family or individuals. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now