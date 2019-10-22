|
|
M. Lorraine Pierce
Sioux Falls - Margaret Lorraine Pierce, 98, died October 18, 2019 at her home in Sioux Falls with family by her side.
Lorraine was born in Luverne, MN on December 27, 1920, to Clarence Victor and Winona Marie (Horrell) Wathen. She was married to Vernon Ray Pierce at Camp Barkley, Abilene TX, July 17, 1943.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Victor and Winona Marie (Horrell) Wathen; husband, Vernon Ray Pierce; siblings, Mary (LeRoy) Kempenich, Thelma (Bud) Westebur, Cecil (Sue) Wathen and Pat (Doug) Dysthe; grandchild, Marti Pierce; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Pehnke and Cameron Van Wagner.
She is survived by her children: Robert (Debbi) Pierce, Galveston, TX, Marla (Maury) Richard, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathleen Piercemogen, Sioux Falls, SD, Roger (Sandi) Pierce, Flower Mound, TX, Roland (Mary) Pierce, Madison, SD, Rodney (Mary) Pierce, Sioux Falls, SD, Marleen (Brad) Brown, Sioux Falls, SD, Rory (Dee) Pierce, Wheatridge, CO, Jacqueline (Kevin) Humke, Sioux Falls, SD; siblings: Bernadine (Morris) Van Hoecke, Pipestone, MN, Rita (Bob) Paulsen, Pipestone, MN, Howard (Judy) Wathen, Janesville, WI; former daughter-in-law: Sandy (Rose) Pierce; 30 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren (2 additional in the Spring), and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 4:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 PM followed by the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by interment at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to fighting cancer of any kind, Church of St. Mary, Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools (teacher's wages and scholarship funds for needy families), and to the offering of Mass for family or individuals. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019