Mabel E. Kunkel Hills
Hudson, WI - Mabel E Kunkel Hills went to meet her Lord on June 22, 2019. She was born to Amanda and Edward Kunkel on May 24, 1923 in Eckman, ND. Later her family moved to Glenburn, ND where Mabel grew up and graduated from Glenburn High School. She worked as a secretary at the Russell Flour Mill in Minot, ND. This is where she met and later married LeRoy M Hills on Oct 12, 1947, after his return from the Royal Canadian Navy.
They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1951. Mabel worked at Midwest Beach Co. until the birth of their daughter Teresa Ann in 1955. Mabel has been an active member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1956, she volunteered in the church office, taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and served on the Altar Guild, until 2017. Mabel worked for the Instructional Planning Service in Sioux Falls from 1964-1975. Upon retiring she joined the Thursday morning women's golf league at Elmwood Golf Course. She loved the wonderful ladies, the employees and staff who helped make their times so enjoyable. Mabel, at the age of 70, had the honor of driving a "Hole in One", on hole #17 at Elmwood Golf Course on Sept 3, 1993.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Amanda Kunkel, 8 brothers, Edwin, Fred, Delbert, Alvin, Lester, Leonard, Leroy and Robert, 2 sisters, Alma Frounfelter, and Adeline Schmidt, and her loving husband LeRoy Hills. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Dannenbring, (Tim), grandsons Matthew Dannenbring, Thornton, CO, Michael Dannenbring, Broomfield, CO, and sister Betty Clark, Vancouver WA, along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at held at 11:00AM at Hope Lutheran Church on Wed, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be l hour prior to the service staring at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St Croix Hospice.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 24, 2019