|
|
Mabel J. Eiesland
Sioux Falls - Mabel J. Eiesland, 94, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Nov. 15 in the Halladay-Peterson Chapel at Dow Rummel Village, with burial at Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Harrisburg. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Nov. 14 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Mabel Jeanette Roskeland, daughter of Martin and Ingeborg (Mundal) Roskeland, was born July 23, 1925 in Alcester. In the 1930's, her family farmed near Henry, SD before moving back to a farm near Hudson. Mabel attended a country grade school before graduating from Canton High School in 1942.
After high school, Mabel attended General Beadle College and received a teaching certificate. She taught in a country school near Canton. Mabel then married a young Airman from Inwood, IA stationed in Dalhart, TX, Alex Eiesland. They married on June 6, 1944 (D-Day) in Clayton, NM.
When WWII ended in 1945, the couple returned to South Dakota and started farming north of Canton. In the mid-1950's, Mabel started working at the Argus Leader taking want ads. She worked her way up to head bookkeeper before retiring after 28 years.
Mabel and Alex were married for 57 years and had three children, Greg, Barb and Dave. When their kids were growing up the family loved traveling, visiting relatives and friends all across the country. Alex was behind the wheel and Mabel handled the maps and the directions. It was a team operation. Mabel and Alex traveled to Norway twice to visit family. They enjoyed their friends and relatives both near and far.
Mabel was an excellent pianist. She could play anything from hymns to honky-tonk. She was the pianist whenever her husband or kids sang solos or duets. For family Christmas programs Mabel always led the music with her piano playing.
Mabel was a long-time member of the Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. She participated in teaching Sunday School, including superintendent, ladies aid and music. Many of her lifelong friendships were started there. When she moved to Sioux Falls, Mabel attended East Side Lutheran Church and later Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church. With her unfailing faith in Jesus, she left a precious legacy to her family.
Grateful for having shared her life are three children, Gregory (Lorys) Eiesland, Rapid City, David (Jan) Eiesland, Sioux Falls, Barbara (Larry) Barrett, Monument, CO; six grandchildren, Alissa Messinger, Aaron (Elizabeth) Eiesland, Eric (Meredith) Bong, Matthew (Sarah) Bong, Jess (fiancée, Sonja Bundy) Eiesland, Laura (Patrick) Munson; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Alex, on March 5, 2001; her parents, Martin and Ingeborg Roskeland; and three siblings, Melvin Roskeland, Nels Roskeland and Selma Avery. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019