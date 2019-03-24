Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Mabel Klemm
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Mabel Klemm Obituary
Mabel Klemm

Sioux Falls, SD -

Mabel Klemm, 98, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD.

Her funeral service will take place 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with visitation at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Rosina (Ferchen) Milleville, husband Paul Klemm, four brothers, six sisters, five sisters-in-law, and eleven brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her children Steven Klemm, David (Traci) Klemm, Marcia (John) Thornton, sister Judy Stroble, sister-in-law Elsie Mulligan, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
