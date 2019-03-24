|
Mabel Klemm
Sioux Falls, SD -
Mabel Klemm, 98, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD.
Her funeral service will take place 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with visitation at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Rosina (Ferchen) Milleville, husband Paul Klemm, four brothers, six sisters, five sisters-in-law, and eleven brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her children Steven Klemm, David (Traci) Klemm, Marcia (John) Thornton, sister Judy Stroble, sister-in-law Elsie Mulligan, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 24, 2019