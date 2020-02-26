Resources
More Obituaries for Maclynn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Maclynn "Mac" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Maclynn "Mac" Miller Obituary
Dr. Maclynn "Mac" Miller

Watertown - Dr. Maclynn "Mac" Miller, age 87, a lifelong resident of Watertown, SD, passed away at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD on February 9, 2020 following a stroke.

Mac was born at Watertown on July 4, 1932 to former Superintendent of Schools Dwight D. Miller and Agnes (LaFleur) Miller. He practiced dentistry for more than fifty years, including recognition for service excellence in the United States Army, and was highly regarded by his patients and colleagues. He balanced his career with a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

His many years of service to the community followed in the footsteps of his parents. He served on the Watertown School Board, Watertown Parks Board, board of the South Dakota Delta Dental Association, and offices in a life of service to Rotary and the Jaycees.

He is survived by Helen, his loving wife of 63 years; sons Gregory, of Spokane, Washington and Douglas of Orlando, Florida; and sister Margaret Hannemann of Willmar, Minnesota.

He was beloved by his six grandchildren: Daniel, Matthew, Rachael, Adam, Jonathan, and Andrew, who have fond memories of being in the outdoors with grandpa; and also survived by three great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends.

Memorial services were held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be directed to the Arrow Education Foundation, P.O. Box 730, Watertown, SD 57201, Salvation Army or Codington County Historical Society.

Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maclynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -