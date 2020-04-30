|
Madeline Houghton
Sioux Falls - Madeline Houghton, 99, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls.
Madeline Doris Ellis was born April 4, 1921 in Clark County, SD. She grew up in that area where she received her education. Following high school graduation, she attended South Dakota State University in Brookings where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1949. Following high school, she taught school for two years at Brookings High School.
On August 12, 1950, she was united in marriage with Dr. James Barry Houghton at Brookings, SD. The couple moved to Sioux Falls where Madeline raised her family and also worked at the airport gift shop for 26 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Her husband, James, preceded her in death on January 9, 1975. Madeline continued to live in Sioux Falls until the time of her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Suzanne Coughlin, of Lombard, IL; 4 grandchildren, Michael and Brian Coughlin, Thomas Starling and Anna Carley; and one great grandchild, Brady Thomas Starling. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Steven; her daughter, Stephanie; and her son-in-law, Terrance Coughlin.
Private graveside services will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020