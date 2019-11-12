Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
First English Lutheran Church
Parker, SD
Madelyn M. Cotton

Madelyn M. Cotton Obituary
Madelyn M. Cotton

Parker, SD - Madelyn M. Cotton, 84 died on Nov 11, 2019 at the Avantara Care Center, Clark, SD. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 at the First English Lutheran Church in Parker preceded by private burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 2 sons, John (Donita), Sioux Falls, and Donald (Nicole), Clark, SD; 4 daughters, Rebecca Rice, Colleen (Dennis) Dunn, Lyla (Robert) Hogg, and Sally (Gary) Felsheim, all of Parker area; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Wenzlaff, Marion; a brother Daryl Kraemer, Parker; a sister-in-law Irene Jorgensen, Viborg; and special family friend, Merlyn Van Hove, Freeman.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
