Services
MaDonna Hicks
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Canton, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
521 N. Duluth Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery
Sioux Falls - Madonna "Donna" Catherine Hicks, age 86, of Sioux Falls passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 under the care of hospice at Good Samaritan Luther Manor.

A Mass of a Christian Burial for Donna will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph,521 N. Duluth Ave, Sioux Falls. Rev. James Morgan will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 4-6:30PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls. A Christian Wake Service followed by a general rosary will be held at 6:30PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9-9:45AM at the Cathedral. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Donna was born on February 13, 1933 near Bridgewater, SD, the daughter of Julius and Amelia (Determan) Krier. She attended local schools in South Dakota and graduated from Canton High School in 1951. After graduating, Donna married the love of her life, L. Dale Hicks, on November 24, 1951. They lived and worked on their farm north of Canton, where they raised six children prior to moving to Sioux Falls in 1977. Donna had a passion for caring for others. She worked for the Sioux Falls School District as a special education teacher's aide. She was always very active; she loved cooking, knitting, and crafting with her grandchildren. Donna was a devout Catholic and a devoted member of St. Joseph Cathedral where she was named Catholic Daughters "Mother of the Year."

Donna will always be remembered as someone who loved to bring happiness to others.

Donna is survived by her 4 children: Cynthia "Cindy" McFadden, Steve (Deb) Hicks, Laurie (Darvin) Smid, Paula (Hai) Nguyen; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer (Mike) Paulsen, Janell (Jon Buerg) Decker, Jesse Mielke, Jill (Ivan) Licea, Elana Hicks, Katie Cobb, Rachel Smid, Emily (Chad) Karber, Jason (Kirsten Miller) Nguyen, and Jena Nguyen. She is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, son David, daughter Marianne, and two brothers Ronald and Duwayne.

Memorials can be made to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and St. Joseph Cathedral.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019
