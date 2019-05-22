Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Magdelon Beatrice LeMair


1916 - 2019
Magdelon Beatrice LeMair Obituary
Magdelon Beatrice LeMair

Sioux Falls - Magdelon Beatrice LeMair was called home to the Lord Monday, May 20th, 2019 at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 102, 8 months and 3 days.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mary JoAnn DeSio of Morro Bay, CA, Paul (Mary Ann) LeMair of Sioux Falls, Delores Hanson of Sioux Falls, Greg (Sharon) LeMair of Sioux Falls and Jeffrey LeMair of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass 10:00 am Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, May 24th, with a rosary beginning at 4:30 pm and a prayer service beginning at 7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Cemetery.

For more info and full obituary please visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 22, 2019
