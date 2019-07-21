|
Maj. Gen. Robert A. Sullivan
Norfolk - Major General (retired) Robert A. Sullivan passed away in Norfolk, VA. on June 21, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on Aug. 19,1928 to Harry Arthur and Calla Sullivan in Sturgis, SD. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, Infantry, in 1952 through the University of South Dakota's ROTC program. He retired in 1982 as Chief of Public Affairs, of the Secretary of the Army. In civilian life he was a banker. He made his home in Norfolk, VA. after retiring from banking.
During his time with the Army his principal duties and assignments included: Public Affairs Officer, Commander, 2nd Battalion, 39th infantry, 9th Infantry Division, Vietnam, Chief Training Division, G-3, Schofield Barracks; Chief, Deputy Chief, Military Public / Legislative Executive Officer, Office, Chief of Legislative Liaison, 1st Basic Combat Training Brigade, United States Army and later Chief of Public Affairs, Office of the Secretary of the Army, Washington, D.C.; Deputy Chief of Staff for Reserve Officers Training Corps, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Monroe, VA. He received a Masters of Science in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin. He also attended the Infantry School, Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Armed Forces Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Major General Sullivan's previous awards include the Silver Star, Legion of Merit with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal with V Device and Two Oak Clusters, combat Infantryman Badge, General Staff Identification Badge, and the Senior Parachutist Badge.
He was preceded in Death by his father, Harry Arthur and his mother, Calla and his wife Wanda (Thorpe) Sullivan.
He is survived by his four children, Michael, Patrick, Peggy, Robert II, 9 Grandchildren and second wife Elizabeth (Vickers) Sullivan.
A funeral is being scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019