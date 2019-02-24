|
|
Major F. McGruder
Sioux Falls - Major Frank McGruder, 77, Sioux Falls, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring 2019. Please check back for updated details for the date and location.
Major will be deeply missed by his wife of over forty years, Mary; five children, Craig McGruder, Bernice Williams, Eliza Harris, Meegan Vellek, and Lil' Major McGruder; fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Rodney McGruder and Sandra Richardson; and many other family members and great friends!
Full obit at www.heartlardfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019