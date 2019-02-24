Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Resources
More Obituaries for Major McGruder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major F. McGruder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Major F. McGruder Obituary
Major F. McGruder

Sioux Falls - Major Frank McGruder, 77, Sioux Falls, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice Home in Sioux Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring 2019. Please check back for updated details for the date and location.

Major will be deeply missed by his wife of over forty years, Mary; five children, Craig McGruder, Bernice Williams, Eliza Harris, Meegan Vellek, and Lil' Major McGruder; fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Rodney McGruder and Sandra Richardson; and many other family members and great friends!

Full obit at www.heartlardfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now