Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Malcom McKinney Obituary
Malcom McKinney

Alcester - Malcom McKinney, 63, of Alcester, South Dakota died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Hawarden Community Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8 also at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
