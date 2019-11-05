|
|
Malcom McKinney
Alcester - Malcom McKinney, 63, of Alcester, South Dakota died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Hawarden Community Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 8 also at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019