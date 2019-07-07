|
Mandeline "Mandy" Gaede
Sioux Falls - Mandeline Vogt Gaede, 97, left the world she loved on July 4th at Good Samaritan Society in Canton, SD. Mandy enjoyed life & people around enjoyed her!
Mandeline was born in 1921 in Deuel County, SD. She was the daughter of Henry & Amanda Blumke Vogt. Mandy was the oldest of 8 children. She attended country school & Clear Lake HS.
She worked for many families in town & at the café. While working there she met a young man named Norbert Gaede. WWII ended that friendship when Norbert was sent to France with the Army.
They continued to stay in touch through letters.
Soon Mandeline & her younger sister, Jeanette moved to Minneapolis to find work. They lived with an Aunt & Uncle who helped them find jobs. The girls worked at Munsingwear where they sewed underwear for the military. After a while, their Father lost his job in Deuel county so the rest of the family moved to the Cities. The girls were able to find a large house for the 10 of them to live. Everyone was together again!
When the war was over, Norbert came home & they were married in Minneapolis, on May 31, 1947. After the wedding, the couple returned to Watertown, SD, were Norbert returned to his job with Harvester. While living in Watertown, 3 children were born. The oldest, Sandra Kay was born on February 29, 1948. The twins, Gary Lee & Terry Lynn were born on May 12, 1950. Norb was transferred to Sioux Falls soon after. They raised their children there. When college came closer for the young family & the kids were in jr. high Mandy went to work for Lewis Drug. She managed the baby & bedding department for 15 yrs.
In 1972, Norbert was transferred to Minneapolis to finished his career. That was hard on Mandy as their first Grandchild, Sharese, had been born only a few months before. But she was able to be close to her mother & other family still living there. They stayed there for 6 years before returning to Sioux Falls to retire & be surrounded by their children & grandchildren.
Mandy was an avid Bridge player, they both enjoyed dancing & met many friends through Mr. & Mrs. Club. Mandeline also was a
volunteer at Sanford Hospital for over 30 years. They were very active Members of Our Savior's Lutheran.
In May of 2003, Norbert passed away. This ended a union of 56 years. Mandy was a very independent woman and continued her activities. Selling her house she moved to a condo until, at the age of 94, health issues force a move. She lived briefly at Trail Ridge in Sioux Falls. After several medical events, she settled at Good Samaritan in Canton where she lived until her death on July 4th.
Mandeline is preceded in death by her Husband, Norbert; parents, Henry & Amanda Vogt & two brothers, Wiley & Carroll.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra(Phillip) Poppenga, son Gary Gaede, son Terry (Julie) Gaede; Grandchildren Sharese (Heath) Ihnen, Nicole (Thad) Barnes, Kimberly Poppenga-Smith, Brett Gaede, Krista (Darin) Musser, Ryan (Jess) Gaede, Brian (Lisa) Gaede, & Brad (Mollie) Gaede.
23 Greatgrandchildren: Quincy, Isabel & Porter Ihnen; Elliot, Oliver, Harris & Hugh Barnes; Layton Smith; Jack Gaede; Braxton, Teegan & Bergan Musser; Aiden, Matia & Lennon Gaede; Macie, Ryker & Nova Gaede; Hayes, Crew & Kennerly Gaede; Harper Morrison & Rylie Torguson.
Surviving sisters; Jeanette Olsen, Bonnie Korblick, Vione Rydeen, Eileen Novak & Brother; Dale Vogt. Along with numerous Nephews, Nieces & friends.
Services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 33rd & Summit, on Thursday, July 11th at 10:30. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home at 57th & Minnesota on Wednesday, July 10 from 4-7p.m. with the family in attendance from 5-7. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019