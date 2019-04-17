|
Mara Worthington
Sioux Falls - Mara Worthington, 15, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Friday April 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, April 18, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave.
Mara Lynn Worthington was born November 19, 2003 to Tate and Wendy (Reu) Worthington at Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, having attended Mark Twain Elementary and Susan B. Anthony Schools. She was currently attending Lincoln High School where she was a freshman.
She was a very artistic person, and as a small child, enjoyed participating in sports. Mara loved animals and became a vegetarian 3 or 4 years ago. She liked skateboarding and music. A very compassionate person, Mara loved to meet new kids. She was very shy around adults, but loved being with her friends. Mara was the sunshine in many lives that she touched, radiating a smile that would light up any room. She loved her "alone" time where she took the time to work on her art. She loved hanging out with her brother, Ash and also liked to tease her little sister, Livia, and her three cats, Pookie, Gus and Pablo.
Grateful for having shared her life are her parents, Tate Worthington (Sarah Jensen) and Wendy Worthington, both of Sioux Falls, SD; her siblings, Ash and Livia, also of Sioux Falls; her grandparents, June and Tom Molohon of Sioux Falls, SD and Lynn Wahlert of Beaver Creek, MN; her aunts and uncles, Todd Worthington of Sioux Falls, SD, Thomas (Ian) Worthington of Gillette, WY, Lisa (John) Teune of Steen, MN, Anthony Reu of Watertown, SD, and Kari Mess of Beaver Creek, MN. She is also survived by a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Mara was predeceased by her two grandfathers, Donald Reu and J.R. Worthington.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy and memorials may be sent to the family.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019