Salem, SD - Maralyn Marks, 90, of Salem passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home with Treva and Stephanie by her side. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 16 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation with family present will begin on Tuesday TODAY at 6 pm with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and a link will be posted on the funeral home website the day of the service. For the safety of all, the family encourages those attending the services to wear facemasks.
Maralyn Lanners was born on August 6, 1930 to Martin and Dayle (Dougherty) Lanners in Salem, SD. She attended, boarded and graduated from Salem St. Mary's High School. She married Robert Marks on November 17, 1949; and in August 1963 they welcomed into their home a blonde haired blue-eyed little girl -Treva Renee. Maralyn worked at the ASCS office in Salem for over 20 years and also broadcast the Salem area news for KORN radio station. She was legendary for her family Thanksgiving celebration meals and could not have been more proud of her Irish heritage. Her red hair, teal eyeshadow and purple lipstick, rouge and fingernails were the perfect accents to her "dressed to the nines" look. Maralyn loved to bowl, golf and she especially enjoyed making cookies, caramels and sweets to share with family and friends. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hatters Club and Catholic Foresters.
Maralyn is survived by her daughter, Treva Marks (Stephanie Kelley) of Salem and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob and three siblings, Dwaine, Jack and Janette (Lanners) Ball.