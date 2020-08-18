Marcella Boggs



Mitchell - Marcella Dalene (Gunther) Boggs, 99, of Mitchell, SD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Alexandria, SD.



Marcella was born July 29, 1921 near Spencer, SD to George and Johanna (Schroeder) Gunther. On March 13, 1943 she married Lawrence Boggs in Lawton, Oklahoma. She raised, or as she would say, mothered nine children. Marcella was an extremely hardworking, a wonderful cook, she taught SS at St. Martin's Lutheran Church for decades, and worked in dietary service in the Mitchell schools. She loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays, go to rummage sales, do crossword puzzles and watch sports.



Grateful for having shared her life are her children; Roger (Nancy) Boggs, Alexandria, SD, Dennis (Gail) Boggs, Alexandria, SD, Cheryl Phillips, Mitchell, SD, Thomas Boggs, Alexandria, SD, Lynda (Roger) Fonder, Sioux Falls, SD, Deb (Ernie) Hohn, Mitchell, SD, Julie (Randy Miller) Hein, Mitchell, SD, Cindy Boggs, Mitchell, SD, and Lisa (Keith) Johnson, Mitchell, SD, brother; Darius Gunther, Montrose, SD, sister in laws; Cilia Daniel, Ventura, CA, Hazel Mitchell, Ventura, CA and Fern Jansen, Salem, OK.



Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and two half-sisters.









