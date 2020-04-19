Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Effertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Effertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Effertz Obituary
Marcella Effertz

Sioux Falls - Marcella Effertz, 89, died April 17, joining her beloved husband, Harlan, in Heaven. She was a loving mother to Lynn (Jim) Josten; Pamela (Joseph) Lux; and Scott (Angela) Effertz; and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She also dedicated her time to community and charity work, and spent years in her Catholic Diocesan career.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be private family funeral. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed for the family of Marcella to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home for an organization to be determined. A complete obituary will be posted at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -