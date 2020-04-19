|
Marcella Effertz
Sioux Falls - Marcella Effertz, 89, died April 17, joining her beloved husband, Harlan, in Heaven. She was a loving mother to Lynn (Jim) Josten; Pamela (Joseph) Lux; and Scott (Angela) Effertz; and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She also dedicated her time to community and charity work, and spent years in her Catholic Diocesan career.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will be private family funeral. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed for the family of Marcella to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home for an organization to be determined. A complete obituary will be posted at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020