Marcella "Marcie" Swenson - Sibley
Sioux Falls - Marcella "Marcie" Swenson-Sibley, Sioux Falls, SD, died gently on Friday evening, February 15, 2019, at her residence at the Inn at Westport. She was 91.5 to the day.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Brad (Konni) Swenson, Sioux Falls, SD; her sister, Margie (Bruce) Schiltz; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 W. 41st Street, (81st and Minnesota across from Landscape Gardens) in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening, April 11, at the funeral home.
A full obituary is pending at this time
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 18, 2019